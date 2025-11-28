Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,186,000 after acquiring an additional 893,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,482,000 after purchasing an additional 706,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,050,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $370,543,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $342,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $130.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

