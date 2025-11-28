Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 63.4% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Roth Capital set a $88.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Target Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of TGT stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $145.08. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.34%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

