Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9,475.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 316.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 355.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $94.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.15%.The business had revenue of $466.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.