Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $ARI

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,561 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $271,921,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,855,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 877,675 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $7,813,000. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 158,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $561,346.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,599.18. This trade represents a 15.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 90.32, a quick ratio of 90.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 51.40%.The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 112.36%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

