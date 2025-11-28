Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SLB Limited $SLB

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLB were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SLB by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SLB in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SLB by 8.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SLB by 14.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SLB by 92.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,412,927.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,456,607.50. The trade was a 17.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.69 on Friday. SLB Limited has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.SLB’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on SLB and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

