Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 124,304 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust $VVR

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,122,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000.

VVR stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.7%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

