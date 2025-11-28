Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,471 Shares of Crane $CR

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crane alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 5,159.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after buying an additional 228,424 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 326,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 177,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 117.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 216,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $235.00 price target on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

Crane Price Performance

Shares of Crane stock opened at $182.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Crane has a twelve month low of $127.04 and a twelve month high of $203.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.74%.

Crane Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

