Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 24,907 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 68.8% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 289,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after buying an additional 66,989 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.70. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $43.75 and a 52-week high of $53.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

