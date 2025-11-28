Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 11,943.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $350,590,000 after buying an additional 2,803,638 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 4,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $184.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

