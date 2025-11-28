Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 371,123.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,724,000 after purchasing an additional 935,230 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 61.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,969.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,945.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,898.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,124.74 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $51.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. TD Cowen raised their target price on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4,090.00 to $4,262.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. DA Davidson set a $4,850.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,547.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AutoZone

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. This represents a 97.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,400. This trade represents a 41.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,693 shares of company stock worth $23,259,891 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.