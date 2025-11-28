Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 111,492 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation $MFIC

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,492 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $189,382,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 878,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 126,156 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 119,343 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 725,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 556,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cura Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 505,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.49. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $82.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.6%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.25 target price (down previously from $14.75) on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

