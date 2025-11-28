Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,156 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,021,000 after buying an additional 688,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,453,000 after acquiring an additional 366,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,871,000 after purchasing an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 813,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $298,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,666 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 582,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,568,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.7%

ULTA opened at $535.16 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $572.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $529.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.09. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.