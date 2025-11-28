Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,079 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 27.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 7,946 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.35, for a total value of $1,488,683.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,745.50. This trade represents a 51.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total value of $42,705.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,951.21. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,118 shares of company stock worth $7,127,684. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $189.77 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $148.70 and a twelve month high of $197.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.760-9.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.