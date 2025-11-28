Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 83,390 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. $PNNT

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,390 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 596,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 213,773 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 7,742.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 32.1% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.97. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $7.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.8%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.00%.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.25 to $5.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

