Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. $AMG Holdings Cut by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,435,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149,970 shares during the period. Affiliated Managers Group comprises approximately 6.0% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $282,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 80,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 89.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 158,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,666,771.30. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 0.8%

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $268.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.67. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.22 and a twelve month high of $271.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMG. TD Cowen raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

