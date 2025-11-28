Agree Realty Corporation $ADC Position Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 896,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $62,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,316,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,037,000 after acquiring an additional 403,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,680,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,489,000 after purchasing an additional 170,827 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 10.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,723,000 after purchasing an additional 234,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,487,000 after purchasing an additional 353,884 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,860,000 after acquiring an additional 49,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $75.24 on Friday. Agree Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $183.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.310-4.330 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 183.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.50 price target on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agree Realty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Erlich acquired 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.84 per share, with a total value of $25,502.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,610.64. This represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 25,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,771,093.14. Following the acquisition, the director owned 553,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,986,017. This trade represents a 4.76% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have bought 29,792 shares of company stock worth $2,100,408. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.