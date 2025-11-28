Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,393.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,723 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 2.4% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 66,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 58,828 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,433.6% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 6,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,431.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.59.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Argus began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

