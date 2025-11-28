Aljian Capital Management LLC Sells 9,405 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Aljian Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 8.7% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.81. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

