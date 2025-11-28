Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s 3rd Largest Position

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 6.3% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $229.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $5,500,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 493,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,391,555.21. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $290.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

