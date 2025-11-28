Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Lifted by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.5% of Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $229.16 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.49 and a 200 day moving average of $222.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total value of $1,113,284.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,931,933.22. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. President Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

