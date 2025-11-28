American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 110,468 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,280,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 110,468 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $62,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 27.3% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 270,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 58,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 22.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 48.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $41.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.33.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $712.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.63 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 1.77%.Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

