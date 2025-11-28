American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 213,102 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 944,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $52,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,345.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,314,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,310 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $14,215,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $11,271,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 1,348.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 94,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,075,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,036 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Power Integrations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%.The company had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Power Integrations has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 270.97%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

