American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 24,269 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 663,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,269 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $59,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 4.1%

WPM opened at $106.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $55.47 and a 1 year high of $114.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The firm had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Read Our Latest Report on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.