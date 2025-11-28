American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 622,953 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,494,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,953 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $62,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 69.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 324,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 65,535 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 27.3% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,905 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 18.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 822,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 126,972 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $310.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Extreme Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXTR

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.