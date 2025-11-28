American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $63,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $814.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $905.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $848.35. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.43 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on URI. BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $888.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $1,123.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $995.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $975.61.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

