American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 452.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,571 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $59,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,817,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,403,000 after buying an additional 384,447 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 25,377 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 228.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $4,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.14.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.41. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

