American Century Companies Inc. Buys 180,092 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 712,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 180,092 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $65,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,932,000 after buying an additional 97,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 410,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after purchasing an additional 58,987 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $115.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $114.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $107.57 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $72.99 and a one year high of $116.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $975.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%.Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.