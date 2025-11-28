American Century Companies Inc. Buys 444,402 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $65,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 20,650.0% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 36.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Vital Farms by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $429,118.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 666,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,568,578.51. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $188,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,417,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,436,904.60. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 301,367 shares of company stock worth $14,839,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VITL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Lake Street Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.86. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.07.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.35 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

