American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Stake in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,958,345 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,592,000.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Mining Price Performance

B stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on B. Bank of America raised Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on B

Barrick Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.