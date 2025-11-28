American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $60,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 630.6% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tableaux LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,589,000 after purchasing an additional 621,300 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 615.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the second quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $491.04. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $454.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.38. The company has a market cap of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $529.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 111.84%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

