American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506,361 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $51,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 240,700.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 877.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. CVB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.69.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 27,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $499,884.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 745,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,759,677.90. This represents a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $223,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,917.55. This trade represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

