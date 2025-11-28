American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,941 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $55,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.6% in the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at $544,254.48. This represents a 99.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $35,930,054.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. This trade represents a 98.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $189,800,291. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BROS opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.57, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.56.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.72.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

