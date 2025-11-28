American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,554,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,377 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $52,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,265,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,924,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,101,000 after buying an additional 1,077,076 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,631,000. Westwind Capital bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,424,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,052,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,392,000 after buying an additional 306,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $222.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UTI shares. Wall Street Zen cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

