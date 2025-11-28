American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,981 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $53,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. William Blair started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson set a $810.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.75.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $969.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $886.22 and its 200 day moving average is $695.45. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $1,020.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%.The business had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.16%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.68, for a total transaction of $5,033,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,454,778.68. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,158 shares of company stock worth $21,277,519 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

