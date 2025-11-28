American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,976,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528,210 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $60,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 27.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSW stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.84.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 7.90%.The firm had revenue of $258.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This is a positive change from OneSpaWorld’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

OSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of OneSpaWorld and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

