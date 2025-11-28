American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,003 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $55,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 323,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 46.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 36,091 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 358,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 245,033 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QDEL opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.62. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.35.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.The company had revenue of $699.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian J. Blaser purchased 23,500 shares of QuidelOrtho stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, with a total value of $501,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,234.22. The trade was a 389.52% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph M. Busky bought 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, for a total transaction of $124,306.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,335.20. The trade was a 221.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.20.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

