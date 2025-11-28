American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $63,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TopBuild by 14.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 37.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.96 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $370.00 price target on TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $449.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.00.

TopBuild Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE BLD opened at $456.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $461.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.20.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.