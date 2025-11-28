American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Crane $CR

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $61,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Crane by 15.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $76,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 35.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson set a $235.00 price objective on Crane in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

CR stock opened at $182.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.88. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $127.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.54 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

