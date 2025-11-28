American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1,155.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,210 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $55,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 12.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $825,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $956,635.68. This trade represents a 46.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katherine Patricia Clune sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $443,851.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,893.25. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

PIPR stock opened at $335.55 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $202.91 and a 1-year high of $374.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.86. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $455.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $368.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.50.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

