American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,071,360 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $54,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTU. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,916 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 274,537 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 520.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 119,425 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100,177 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 315,481 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 25,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BTU stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.50. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The coal producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.20 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently -103.45%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.