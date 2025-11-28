American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 4,511.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 589,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 576,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $58,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,280,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $24,434,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 549,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,827 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $11,251,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 295.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 186,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after purchasing an additional 139,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE SXT opened at $97.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.14 and a fifty-two week high of $121.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.45 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, VP David J. Plautz purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,907.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $278,847.02. The trade was a 253.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $91,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,501.64. The trade was a 4.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

