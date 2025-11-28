American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,971 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $60,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 143,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,817,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,011,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,590,000 after acquiring an additional 89,632 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 29.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,674,000 after purchasing an additional 66,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.95.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $176.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.25 and a 200-day moving average of $178.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

