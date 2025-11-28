American Century Companies Inc. Has $52.11 Million Position in Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,638,065 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,382 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $52,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 23,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $38.88.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

