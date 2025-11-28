American Century Companies Inc. Has $52.96 Million Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,899,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,717 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $52,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DHT alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,950,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 259,276 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,078,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 91,594 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in DHT by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 608,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 151,846 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in DHT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 595,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 30,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DHT to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.18.

DHT Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of DHT stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of -0.01. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 41.17%.The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

DHT Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.