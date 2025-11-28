American Century Companies Inc. Has $53.12 Million Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,327 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $53,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBIN. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 74.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 119.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,142.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $80.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBIN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

