American Century Companies Inc. Has $55.30 Million Stake in Ferguson plc $FERG

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 253,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $55,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FERG. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Ferguson during the first quarter worth about $5,953,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,932,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,718,000 after acquiring an additional 205,531 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $843,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William Brundage sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,864.92. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Paisley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.97, for a total transaction of $710,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,940.67. The trade was a 57.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,264 shares of company stock worth $6,853,349 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG stock opened at $253.00 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $256.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.48. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 35.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ferguson from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ferguson from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FERG

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.