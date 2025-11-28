American Century Companies Inc. Has $57.15 Million Stock Holdings in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,691 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Super Group (SGHC) were worth $57,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Super Group (SGHC) alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) during the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 349.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 197,795 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGHC shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Super Group (SGHC) from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group (SGHC) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Super Group (SGHC) Trading Down 6.9%

Super Group (SGHC) stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Super Group has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27.

Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.