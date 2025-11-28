American Century Companies Inc. Has $59.63 Million Stock Holdings in WaFd, Inc. $WAFD

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,036,490 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 87,956 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $59,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WaFd by 1,576.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 683,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,520,000 after purchasing an additional 642,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WaFd by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after buying an additional 613,596 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 1st quarter valued at $5,093,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in WaFd by 131,425.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 77,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 77,541 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WaFd by 8.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 962,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,190,000 after acquiring an additional 74,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.89. WaFd, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.62 million for the quarter. WaFd had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, analysts expect that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAFD. Wall Street Zen cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WaFd from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other WaFd news, Director Sean Singleton sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $31,836.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,205.38. The trade was a 9.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 3,000 shares of WaFd stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,650. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

