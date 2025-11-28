American Century Companies Inc. Has $60.15 Million Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 114,507 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $60,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $105,435,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after purchasing an additional 745,671 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Nucor by 355.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 420,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nucor by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,920,000 after buying an additional 355,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $159.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average is $136.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $159.42.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $1,367,873.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,436.08. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,364,533.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.