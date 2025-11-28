American Century Companies Inc. Has $60.31 Million Stock Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited $FIHL

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,637,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,567 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $60,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,799,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,019 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,386,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,866,000 after buying an additional 146,116 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 23.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after acquiring an additional 589,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 332.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 720,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelis Insurance by 55.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,242 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE FIHL opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Fidelis Insurance had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.79 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

